R.I. judge rejects firefighter union challenge to vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island judge threw out a legal challenge from a group of firefighters unions that sought to stop the enforcement of the state’s Oct. 1 COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its members.

Superior Court Judge Melissa E. Darigan said on Tuesday that Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters has no legal standing to receive a temporary injunction to stop the state’s Department of Health from requiring health care workers to be vaccinated in order to maintain EMT licenses. A lawyer for the firefighters association, representing more than 20 local firefighters unions, said in court on Friday 10% of union members remained unvaccinated, and that it could cause staffing shortages and put the community in danger if they were terminated.

Darigan said the R.I. Department of Health has the constitutional authority to enact a vaccine mandate to protect the public health, and the firefighters union group failed to show “irreparable harm” as a result of the state vaccine mandate for health care workers. However, Darigan noted that theoretically, if firefighters are terminated and the regulation were later found to be invalid, they could be compensated for damages against them and potentially be reinstated to their jobs.

“The plaintiff would have to show that there is no adequate remedy at law if their substantive claims were later found to be valid,” Darigan said. “Consider this scenario: If the individual firefighters refuse to take the vaccine, and if the Department of Health thereafter suspends or revokes their license, and if the employers of the firefighters terminated their employment for failing to maintain the license, than those firefighters if the regulation were later found to be invalid would likely have an employment claim against their employer for improper termination.”

And Darrigan said those who believe “actual harm” can be caused by taking the vaccine itself have not substantiated their claims, citing numerous scientific studies on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Darrigan said even though she expects the plaintiff to appeal her decision to the Rhode Island Supreme Court, she asked the Board of Health to “expeditiously” issue and circulate an order reflecting her decision, reinforcing the authority of the Department of Health to require COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers to maintain their EMT licenses.

Darrigan said she didn’t take the decision lightly, when it comes to the fate of the firefighters in question or the health of the public at large.

“The court does not discount in any way the fact that the choice that is being presented to the firefighters here may be extraordinary difficult to some on a personal level, or that the consequences for those who choose not to comply with the regulation may be painful to them financially, or detrimental to their careers, or cause hardship to their families,” Darrigan said. “But the court cannot be swayed by any party’s personal angst, or even the possibility that there may be consequences stemming from a decision not to vaccinate.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com.