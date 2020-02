Subscriber-only Content Subscribe to PBN today to read this article.

Get unlimited access for $1 for 4 weeks. Subscribe for $1 Already a subscriber? Login now.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

People of color are underrepresented as business owners compared with their share of Rhode Island’s population, but getting a clear picture on the depth of the problem is difficult. The lack of minority-owned businesses in Rhode Island, commonly acknowledged by state leaders and the business community, was reiterated in a recent economic report commissioned by…