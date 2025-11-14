R.I. launches home repair program

By
-
RHODE ISLAND has launched a home repair program for homeowners and landlords across the state who commit to renting to tenants earning 80% of the area median income or below, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced on Nov. 13. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The state has launched a home repair program for homeowners and landlords across Rhode Island who commit to renting to tenants earning 80% of the area median income or below.  The program is supported by $6 million from the state’s $120 million housing bond, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. The launch builds

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Webster Bank Celebrates 90 Years

By Samuel Hanna, Executive Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate, Webster Bank This year, Webster Bank…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR