R.I. launches home repair program

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The state has launched a home repair program for homeowners and landlords across Rhode Island who commit to renting to tenants earning 80% of the area median income or below. The program is supported by $6 million from the state’s $120 million housing bond, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. The launch builds

PROVIDENCE – The state has launched a home repair program for homeowners and landlords across Rhode Island who

commit to renting to tenants earning 80% of the area median income or below.

The program is supported by $6 million from the state’s $120 million housing bond, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. The launch

builds on the $81 million in housing bond programs that McKee announced last month.

“Every Rhode Islander deserves a safe, well-maintained place to live,” McKee said. “Expanding this program statewide reflects my commitment to building and preserving housing that is affordable and accessible in every community. By providing homeowners and landlords the support they need to make essential repairs, we are keeping Rhode Islanders housed and strengthening neighborhoods.”

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning Saturday and are

available on the Providence Revolving Fund’s website

“Preserving the homes we already have is just as critical as producing new ones,” said R.I. Housing Secretary Deborah Goddard. “The Statewide Home Repair Program will help Rhode Islanders address urgent repairs, maintain safe living conditions and prevent the loss of affordability that comes when homes fall into disrepair. Preservation is production’s twin, and both are essential to addressing our state’s housing challenges.”