R.I. launches online ballot tracker ahead of primaries

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of the Secretary of State is again offering live voting updates leading up to the Sept. 13 primaries.

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea on Monday announced the state will offer daily updates on how many people have voted – including early voting and through mail-in ballots – through an online tracker. Gorbea is a candidate for governor in the Democratic primary.

The website, which will be updated twice daily, includes the number of votes cast in each city or town, and whether they were submitted by mail or in-person voting. On Sept. 13, the page will also be updated hourly with votes cast at polling places, according to the release.

This is the second time the state has used a live online tracker to keep tabs on ballots; the first time was in the 2020 election, according to Johnathan Berard, a spokesperson for Gorbea’s office.

As of Aug. 26, the latest data available, 2,125 votes had been cast during early voting, representing 3% of eligible voters. This does not include mail-in ballots, none of which had been recorded as returned to the state election board.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.