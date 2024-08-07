R.I. launches rebate program to increase residential EV infrastructure

CUMBERLAND – A new rebate program run by the state and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank seeks to encourage residential property owners to install on-premises electric vehicle charging stations.

The PowerUpRI initiative, announced on Aug. 1, provides $750,000 toward establishing this infrastructure at residential properties.

Under the rebate program, the partnership will fund up to $700 or 50% – whichever is less – to buy and install Level 2 residential EV chargers for properties requiring electrical upgrades.

For applicants already capable of supporting EV chargers, this funding increases up to $350 or 50% of the infrastructure’s purchase and installation.

- Advertisement -

Under the state’s Justice40 Initiative guidelines, $300,000 or 40% of PowerUpRI’s overall funding will go toward infrastructure supporting low-to-moderate-income residents. The rebate program also provides greater levels of financing for residential properties supporting this income bracket.

For income-qualified applicants, the program will cover up to $500 or 70% of associated expenses if electrical upgrades are needed, or up to $1,000 or 75% of costs without upgrades.

“These rebates will make driving an EV more affordable, especially for those facing financial barriers to installing an EV charger at home,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “It will also increase the expansion of EVs by providing drivers with more accessible options.”

The program will award rebates to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis, with funding limited to one per household or property.

Those interested can apply at https://drive.ri.gov/powerupri.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.