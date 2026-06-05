R.I. lawmakers get closer to tackling CPA shortage

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A BIT EMPTY: Charles Cullinan, Bryant University Accounting Department chair and professor, teaches a class at Bryant in Smithfield in 2025. Industry leaders are concerned about the lack of accounting students moving through the pipeline. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
A BIT EMPTY: Charles Cullinan, Bryant University Accounting Department chair and professor, teaches a class at Bryant in Smithfield in 2025. Industry leaders are concerned about the lack of accounting students moving through the pipeline. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

When Connecticut rewrote its certified public accountant licensing rules last fall to expand pathways into the profession, the effects showed up almost immediately, says Bonnie Stewart, executive director of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants. Within a few months, Stewart says candidates began publicly signaling their CPA trajectory under the revised structure, with new

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