Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island has a budget deficit, again. By definition, a structural deficit is a persistent budget situation in which revenues are growing slower than expenditures. And Rhode Island has had one for years, as growing revenue fails to overcome expenses. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo recently said that she is trying to address what could be…