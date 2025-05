Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Life Science Hub announced it has invested $5 million in 13 companies as part of its second round of business development funding. The awards were approved by the hub’s board of directors on May 16 and fall into three different categories: New Business Attraction, which funds life science companies establishing

The awards were approved by the hub’s board of directors on May 16 and fall into three different categories: New Business Attraction, which funds life science companies establishing their first location in Rhode Island or a significant expansion of their existing business; Rhode Island Growth Catalyst, which funds Rhode Island life science companies and manufacturers scale and boost technology development; and Rhode Island Lift, which funds life science companies in the state raising private capital with additional non-dilutive funding.

This year, the hub has invested $12 million in business development and these new funds are expected to generate more than $80 million in private investment and create more than 200 jobs in the next five years.

​​“Building a thriving, competitive life science ecosystem in Rhode Island means investing in companies, innovative technology and teams that help drive a culture and foundation of excellence in the life science sector,” said Dr. Mark Turco, CEO and president of the hub. “The Life Science Hub is proud to support these companies whose work advances patient outcomes and improves health care delivery.”

New Business Attraction awardees include:

OncoLux Inc.: An advanced optical imaging and artificial intelligence company using technology to improve oncology surgical procedures and will relocate from Connecticut to Rhode Island.

PathMaker Neurosystems: A clinical stage neurotechnology company creating a non-invasive treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. It will relocate from Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

Mantis Health: A medical technology company that manufactures three-dimensional Digital Glasses which are a new visualization platform for performing live dental surgery. It will relocate from Connecticut to Rhode Island.

VeinTech: An Australian medical technology company with a medical device focused on creating a safer and more effective vascular process. It will relocate from Australia to Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Growth Catalyst awardees include:

MindImmune Therapeutics Inc.: A biopharmaceutical company creating drugs that target the immune system to treat central nervous system diseases. It will receive funding to help its Investigational New Drug-Enabling study.

Native Orthopaedics Inc.: An orthopedic medical technology company that creates solutions to improve outcomes for patients with knee injuries. It will receive funding to conduct product testing in preparation for a launch.

BrachyClip: A medical device company focused on advancing cancer treatment through creating brachytherapy solutions. It will receive funding to help prototype development.

NanoDe Therapeutics Inc.: A company focused on creating nucleic acid therapies for cancer and arthritis treatment. It will get funding for a two-phased clinical study.

WellAware Research Inc.: A Rhode Island-based startup that creates digital health solutions with AI to help monitoring and screening of neurodegenerative diseases. It will receive funding to advance technology development and get their clinical trial ready for adults in rural areas.

Rhode Island Lift awardees include:

XM Therapeutics Inc.: A company that creates tissue repair and regeneration technologies to treat chronic disorders. It will get funding to transfer research and production from Brown University to a Rhode Island company lab.

Flourish Collective Inc.: A technology-enable company focused on maternity care. It will get funding to support product development and go-to-market activities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Docs for Health: A health technology company that uses an advanced care management and referral platform to screen patients for social determinants of health. It will get funding to help platform compliance features.

Pax Therapeutics: A biotechnology company creating gene delivery technology to improve health of tendon and ligament tears. It will receive funding for studies.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com