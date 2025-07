This event is almost sold out. Just a few tickets remain!

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island license plate has been named the best in the nation. The Rhode Island Rose Island Lighthouse license plate, which supports The Rose Island Lighthouse and Fort Hamilton Trust, was the winner of the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association’s 2024 Best License Plate Award. This is the first time in the association’s

Since 1954, ALPCA has promoted license plate collecting and research, the exchange of information and plates, and the fraternal benefits of sharing a common interest with others throughout the world. With more than 3,000 members from 50 states and 19 countries, ALPCA is the largest license plate hobbyist organization in the world.

R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Walter R. Craddock will host representatives of the Rose Island and Fort Hamilton Trust when ALPCA members present their annual award to the state on Monday, July 21, inside the R.I. Department of Administration at 10 a.m.