R.I. Lottery selects Bally’s Corp. for state’s second online sportsbook license

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BALLY’S CORP. has been selected to operate the state’s second online sportsbook platform. /JON DOUCETTE PHOTOGRAPHY/ BALLY’S CORP.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Lottery has selected Bally’s Corp. to operate the state’s second licensed online sportsbook, according to lottery spokesperson Michael O’Rourke. The move marks the end of the single-operator sports betting market that has been in place since its inception in 2019. In January, the R.I. Lottery signed a two-year contract extension with

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