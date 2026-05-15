R.I. Lottery selects Bally’s Corp. for state’s second online sportsbook license

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Lottery has selected Bally’s Corp. to operate the state’s second licensed online sportsbook, according to lottery spokesperson Michael O’Rourke. The move marks the end of the single-operator sports betting market that has been in place since its inception in 2019. In January, the R.I. Lottery signed a two-year contract extension with IGT Gaming to continue the use of its PlaySports technology to manage the state’s retail and mobile betting through November 2028. Bally’s operates the state’s only two physical casinos, Lincoln and Tiverton, and it already receives a share of revenue from the existing IGT sportsbook arrangement. Under the current revenue-sharing structure, the state retains 51% of online sports betting revenue, while the online vendor receives 32%, and Bally’s physical sportsbook locations take 17%. Bally’s now stands to collect the entire 49% operator share, effectively consolidating its role as both the digital platform and the physical sportsbook rights holder. O’Rourke said the RFP process included a “thorough review” and the contract with Bally’s has not been finalized. He expects it to be a “fairly long process” before the details are inked. Adding another operator was spurred in part by a recommendation last year by adviser Spectrum Gaming Group. That company suggested that the state open its market to more sports-wagering providers to bring in more revenue and end IGT’s sportsbook app monopoly, but cautioned that there would be “limited interest” among vendors because of the state’s 51% take of the revenue and that any new competitor would have to pay a 17% hosting fee to Bally’s. Last August, the lottery received interest from eight firms seeking to enter the Ocean State’s mobile sports betting market, receiving only two proposals when the deadline passed in February. Bally’s spokeswoman Patti Doyle said the company “is thrilled to have been awarded a second sports betting license by the State of Rhode Island.” “We appreciate the confidence and trust the state has placed in our ability to provide a best-in-class product built for scalability, innovation, and the evolving demands of modern bettors, which will generate additional revenue to benefit Rhode Island taxpayers.” Online sports betting generated $3.71 billion in state tax revenue in 2025, climbing 32.4% year over year, according to the American Gaming Association. Meanwhile, Rhode Island’s revenue from sports wagering declined 3.2% between fiscal 2024 and 2025, according to the state. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com