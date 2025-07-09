R.I. manufacturers feeling bite of tariffs

PAWTUCKET – U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., recently hosted a roundtable discussion featuring six small manufacturers from Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District to examine the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

As the vice ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Amo is advocating for a vote to rescind the national emergency invoked to justify these tariffs, with the goal of eliminating reciprocal tariffs that are impacting the manufacturing sector.

Business leaders from LNA Laser Technology in Pawtucket, where the discussion was held; Katrinkles in Providence; Beehive Handmade and Ward’s Manufacturing LLC, both in Warren; and S.K. Grimes in Woonsocket said these tariffs could significantly jeopardize their operations, resulting in a reluctance to both hire local employees and to invest in research and development initiatives.

“Rhode Island manufacturers, workers and consumers are paying the price for Trump’s tariff chaos,” said Amo, adding these “all-encompassing, volatile tariffs are having disastrous consequences on their companies.”

Katrinkles owner Katy Westcott said collaborating on effective strategies is needed to address the challenges posed by tariffs.

“At Katrinkles, we’re seeing customers now purchasing elsewhere to avoid extra fees, or avoiding ordering from the United States altogether,” Westcott said. “It was heartening to discuss the impact of tariffs on the industry at large, as well as effective strategies for response, with so many insightful fellow manufacturers.”

Dan Gold, CEO and president of LNA Laser Technology, said the increasing costs of essential components, driven by tariffs, are severely impacting LNA’s ability to remain competitive and invest in future growth.

“LNA Laser Technology supplies high quality lasers and systems for part identification and traceability to manufacturing industries across the country,” Gold said in a statement. “Many components of our systems are sourced from abroad because they are not available domestically. The new tariff policies are driving the costs up significantly of critical components that ultimately gets passed on to the manufacturing end users.”

Gold said this not only impacts LNA’s ability to be competitive, but it also punishes the U.S. companies that are trying to invest in technology to improve and grow.

“My goal in talking with Congressman Amo was to share these real consequences and impacts so that he can hopefully work with his colleagues in Congress towards common sense exceptions in tariff policy that will promote investment in domestic manufacturing,” Gold said. “If the goal is to help bring back manufacturing industries and jobs to the US, the current administration sweeping tariff policy is having the complete opposite effect.”

Amo said manufacturers “can’t hire, invest, or plan for the future” due to the tariff impacts.

“The tariffs are hurting American manufacturers at every level of the supply chain,” said Kelly Ward, president of Ward’s Manufacturing. “Our material costs are increasing while our manufacturing customers are buying less.”

Ward said many manufacturers are now pausing projects until the federal government comes up with a definitive plan. The metal fabrication company has experienced a four-fold cost increase because of the tariffs.

“We have only two choices – either my company pays the tariff or the consumer pays the tariff. Either way, it’s Americans who pay,” Ward said.

S.K. Grimes President Adam Dau said he was grateful to Amo for the roundtable discussion.

“What struck me during the roundtable was that, despite the wide range of products, materials, and clientele we served, every business at the table was feeling the weight of a tariff system that is inconsistently applied – or in some cases, applied without clear rationale,” Dau said in a statement. “That uncertainty makes it incredibly difficult to plan for the future or invest in growth. The current system stands in the way of continuing to strengthen Rhode Island’s already strong manufacturing base, and we’re encouraged by the Congressman’s efforts to change that.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.