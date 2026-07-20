R.I., Mass. gas prices climb over $4 as Iran war heats up

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THE AVERAGE weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 19 cents to $4.40 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – Renewed conflict in the Middle East’s Strait of Hormuz has sent the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island soaring by 19 cents to $4.04 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.   That price is 4 cents higher than the national average and $1.01 more than it was in

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