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PROVIDENCE – Renewed conflict in the Middle East’s Strait of Hormuz has sent the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island soaring by 19 cents to $4.04 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 4 cents higher than the national average and $1.01 more than it was in

R.I., Mass. gas prices climb over $4 as Iran war heats up

PROVIDENCE – Renewed conflict in the Middle East's Strait of Hormuz has sent t

he average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island soaring by 19 cents to $4.04 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

That price is 4 cents higher than the national average and $1.01 more than it was in Rhode Island a year ago.

U.S. gas prices jumped to an average of $4 a gallon again Monday as the U.S. and Iran

launched more attacks

.

The average price a year ago was $3.14 a gallon.

The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now, while others pay less. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates.

People around the world are also dealing with high gas prices as a result of the war.

Gas prices first went over $4 a gallon on average at the end of March.

They dipped

below that in mid-June

and continued to fall as crude oil prices eased when the U.S. and Iran

reached an interim deal

. Even then, President Donald Trump expressed frustration that

gas prices weren’t falling

as quickly as oil prices.

Affordability is likely to be a key issue for voters in the U.S. midterm elections, and higher gas and oil prices can help push up prices for groceries and other goods.

Oil prices

have climbed again

in recent days as the U.S. and Iran move closer to resuming an

all-out war

.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell slightly by Monday morning trading in the U.S.

–

down $1.64 to $86.46 per barrel. But that's still much higher than prewar levels, when crude was going for close to $70 a barrel. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude dropped $1.87 to $79.91 per barrel.

“For months, the status of the Strait of Hormuz has heavily influenced oil and gas markets and the latest developments in the war have shown again how quickly that influence can impact what drivers pay at the pump,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Where prices head next will depend on a combination of gasoline inventories, demand and the war with Iran.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.76 per gallon, premium gas averages $5.17 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $5.17 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded is up 13 cents at $4.03 per gallon. That price is 3 cents higher than the national average and 98 cents more than it was a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.64 per gallon, premium gas averages $5.05 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $5.29 per gallon.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)