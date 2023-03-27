R.I., Mass. gas prices continue fall even as demand rises

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped to $3.23 per gallon, 4 cents lower than last week and 20 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Gas demand surged last week as motorists took advantage of better driving weather, AAA Northeast said on Monday. But fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, mitigating a rise in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline drifted lower over the past week by three cents to hit $3.43.

“We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “But waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.84 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.19 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.60 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 2 cents from a week ago, to $3.25 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.24 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.81 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.15 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.63 per gallon.