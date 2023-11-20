R.I., Mass. gas prices continue to fall

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 4 cents to $3.44 per gallon this week. That average is also 4 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.96 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.31 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.41 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

The price of regular gas in Rhode Island one year ago was $3.76 per gallon.

The agency said Monday that with Thanksgiving fast approaching, the price of a gallon of gas in the Northeast is steadily declining despite a recent demand spike ahead of the holiday. However, with prices in 11 states near the Gulf Coast now averaging below $3 a gallon, gasoline in New England remains more expensive partly because of ongoing maintenance at key oil refineries that service our region.

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas compared to last year, but pump prices in New England are still above the national average for now,” said AAA Northeast senior spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “The gap between the regional and national averages could narrow when production returns to normal levels after the holiday.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is $3.42 per gallon, down 4 cents from last week.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.99 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.33 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.39 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in Massachusetts one year ago was $3.81 per gallon.