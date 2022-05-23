R.I., Mass. gas prices continue to soar to new highs

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $4.72 per gallon, 15 cents more than last week and well above the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The agency said the $4.59 national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month. Gasoline has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set daily records since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. All 50 states are above $4 per gallon.

“Gasoline is $1.18 [per gallon] more than it was the week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.94 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $5.08 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.37 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.43 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 13 cents week to week to $4.73 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $2.91 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $5.05 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.30 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.35 per gallon.