R.I., Mass gas prices dip 2 cents despite increased demand

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.42 per gallon, 2 cents lower than last week and 11 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The national average for a gallon of gas drifted lower by four cents since last week to $3.53. The lackluster movement can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out.

“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, “but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near.”

The agency said Monday it expects 42.3 million Americans to travel this year, a 7% increase from 2022. Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over last year and 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million, the agency added. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.01 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.35 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.36 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 2 cents from a week ago, to $3.44 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.58 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.97 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.21 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.35 per gallon.