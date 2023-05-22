R.I., Mass. gas prices dip ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.40 per gallon, 2 cents below last week and 14 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The agency said Monday the usual ebb and flow of pump prices took a break, with the national average for a gallon of gas stuck at $3.54, up just a penny from a week ago. A decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main culprits.

“Despite mild weather and a less-volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay Tuned.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.01 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.33 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 1 cent from a week ago, to $3.43 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.73 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.95 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.30 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.34 per gallon.