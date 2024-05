Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped 3 cents to $3.60 per gallon this week. That is 1 cent lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

from the Energy Information Administration showed that Americans used less fuel than the comparable week last year – a recurring trend since the start of the year. At the same time, the nation’s refiners are increasing production ahead of the summer driving season and that’s causing inventories to swell. In the Northeast, gasoline supplies increased by nearly 1 million barrels and now stand 2 million barrels above what was in storage this time last year.

“Growing inventories and middling consumption are pushing prices down,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “This should be welcome news for some of the nearly 44 million people AAA is forecasting to travel over the Memorial Day holiday. Lower prices at the pump mean more money in the pocket for lodging, souvenirs and admission to parks and events.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.21 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.55 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.26 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.42 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas decreased 2 cents, to $3.58 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.11 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.47 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.19 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.44 per gallon.