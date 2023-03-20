R.I., Mass. gas prices dip slightly amid falling oil costs

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped to $3.27 per gallon, 2 cents lower than last week and 17 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“The global oil price has plunged to around $65 per barrel, a level not seen since December of 2021,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s not surprising to see prices drop at the pump.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.80 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.19 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.63 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 2 cents from a week ago, to $3.27 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.27 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.81 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.18 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.69 per gallon.