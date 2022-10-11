R.I., Mass. gas prices end 16-week drop, remain below national average

PROVIDENCE – The 16-week stretch of falling gas prices has come to an end in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island surged to $3.50 per gallon, 19 cents more than last week but 42 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s price is 20 cents lower than a month ago and 33 cents higher year over year. The last time Rhode Island gas prices increased was during the week of June 13 when they reached an all-time-high of $5.02 per gallon.

“The announced plans by OPEC+ to cut production certainly had an impact on oil prices, but that alone wouldn’t account for the increases we are seeing locally this week,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Inventories are somewhat low and low supplies lead to higher prices at the pump.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.09 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.42 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.19 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 10 cents from a week ago to $3.58 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.18 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.37 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.12 per gallon.