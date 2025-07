Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island fell 2 cents to $3.01 per gallon. That price is 13 cents lower than the national average and 41 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

High gasoline inventories and modest driver demand have kept pump prices falling in recent weeks, the agency said.

According to the Energy Information Administration, stocks still sit well above levels seen in each of the past two years and are just shy of the five-year average, despite a brief shutdown of refinery operations at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in Linden, N.J. Severe thunderstorms knocked out power and caused flooding issues at the refinery, which is a critical source of gasoline for the region.

Another factor weighing down pump prices is the cost of crude oil, which settled at a three-week low July 25 as markets remain unsure about the strength of the global economy, AAA Northeast said.

“Typically, a refinery outage like the recent incident at the Bayway refinery in New Jersey could cause price spikes at the pump,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Thanks to the region’s healthy gasoline inventories, the potential price increases did not materialize and drivers are still enjoying seasonably low prices compared to last year.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.73 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.12 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.80 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline fell 1 cent to $3.04 per gallon. That price is 10 cents lower than the national average and 43 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.67 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.84 per gallon.