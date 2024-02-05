Share Your Amazing Story of a Health Care Hero in Action!

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 5 cents to $3.09 per gallon this week. That is 5 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. Gas demand rose last week, helping to push pump prices upward locally and nationally despite a drop in oil prices,

R.I., Mass. gas prices go up despite drop in oil prices

“We are in that time of year when pump prices begin to heat up, usually peaking around July,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “But unless there’s a shock to the global oil market that causes prices to spike, the national average for a gallon of gas will probably stagger higher, with some flat days or even small price dips along the way.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.71 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.06 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.19 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.40 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 3 cents to $3.14 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.72 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.07 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.16 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.42 per gallon.