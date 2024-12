We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has increased 1 cent to $2.95 per gallon. That price is 9 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday. Northeast gasoline prices are barely moving as markets enter the post-Thanksgiving winter driving period known for soft demand, the agency said.

Northeast gasoline prices are barely moving as markets enter the post-Thanksgiving winter driving period known for soft demand, the agency said. Prices across most of the region are flat or up or down by just a penny from last week after a 1.2-million-barrel drop in regional gasoline inventories.

“Much like the weather, gasoline demand tends to cool dramatically this time of year and pump prices typically reach seasonal lows around mid-December,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Time will tell if prices in the Northeast dip much lower over the next few weeks as markets monitor the recent tightening in regional inventories.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.70 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.30 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 1 cent, to $3.03 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.37 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.60 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.98 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.68 per gallon.