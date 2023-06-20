R.I., Mass. gas prices inch up as oil prices remain low

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.51 per gallon on Tuesday, 1 cent higher than last week and 5 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Drivers are benefiting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.09 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.43 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.22 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 1 cent from a week ago to $3.54 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $5 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.05 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.39 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.21 per gallon.