R.I., Mass. gas prices keep falling; AAA Northeast remains cautious

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.56 per gallon, 13 cents less than last week and 11 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Monday’s price is 55 cents lower than a month ago but 48 cents higher year over year.

“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Prices continue to fall locally, but there are big factors tugging on global oil prices – war, COVID, economic recession and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.17 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.90 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 12 cents from a week ago to $3.68 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.10 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.24 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.54 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5 per gallon.