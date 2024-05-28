R.I., Mass. gas prices keep falling

By
-
GAS PRICES continue to fall in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, averaging $3.53 per gallon this week for self-serve, regular unleaded. That is 5 cents less than the national average. (AP FILE PHOTO/JOHN RAOUX)

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped 3 cents to $3.53 per gallon this week. That is 5 cents less than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Tuesday. Since mid-May, gasoline prices have been falling. Price declines have been driven by oil prices hovering around $80 a barrel,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display