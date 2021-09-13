R.I., Mass. gas prices remain level, below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained unchanged week to week at $3.08 per gallon, 10 cents below the national average of $3.18 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the state was $2.16 per gallon.

“Timing is everything, and while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is also the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “While there may be some price fluctuation, we expect most motorists to see stability at the pump.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.41 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.64 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.17 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.09 per gallon Monday, the same as one week prior and a rise of 95 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.37 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.60 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.19 per gallon.