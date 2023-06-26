R.I., Mass gas prices remain steady as July Fourth travel looms

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.52 per gallon on Monday, 1 cent higher than last week but 5 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“The price of a barrel of crude oil has been in the $70s most days this year but is now hovering right at 70 dollars or even dipping into the high $60s,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast director of public affairs. “This means the price at the pump is significantly lower than a year ago and is one reason AAA is projecting a record-breaking year for Fourth of July travel.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.12 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.43 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.19 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas stayed the same as a week ago at $3.54 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $4.93 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.05 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.40 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.20 per gallon.