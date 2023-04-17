R.I., Mass. gas prices rise as oil moves past $80 per barrel

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.42 per gallon, 8 cents higher than last week but still 25 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose seven cents, to $3.67. The main culprit is the high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which is hovering in the low $80s per barrel, the agency said Monday.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, “and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.01 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.35 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.53 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 5 cents from a week ago, to $3.39 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.07 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.90 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.26 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.53 per gallon.