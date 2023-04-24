R.I., Mass gas prices rise as oil tumbles

THE AVERAGE price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 8 cents to $3.50 per gallon this week. / AP FILE PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.50 per gallon, 8 cents higher than last week but still 16 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast. 

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said in a statement. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later.” 

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.08 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.41 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.49 per gallon. 

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 9 cents from a week ago, to $3.48 per gallon. 

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.13 per gallon. 

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.99 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.51 per gallon. 

