R.I., Mass gas prices rise as oil tumbles

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.50 per gallon, 8 cents higher than last week but still 16 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said in a statement. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.08 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.41 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.49 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 9 cents from a week ago, to $3.48 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.13 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.99 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.51 per gallon.