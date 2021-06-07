R.I., Mass. gas prices rise by 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent from last week to $2.96 per gallon, 9 cents below the national average of $3.05 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“Since April, we’ve seen a steady rise in demand for gasoline with more people commuting to the office and taking to the roads for vacation. This increasing demand and decreasing supply – combined with higher crude oil prices – mean pump prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “We could see some price decreases early in the month as the school year ends, and increases mid-month as summer travel picks up.”

The average price of regular gas in the Ocean State was $2.01 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas in the state averaged $3.27 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.53 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.09 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts increased 1 cent week to week to $2.93 per gallon, a rise of 92 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.21 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.43 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.08 per gallon.