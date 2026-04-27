R.I., Mass. gas prices soar past $4 per gallon

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PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 14 cents to $4.08 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 3 cents lower than the national average but $1.14 more than it was in Rhode Island a year ago. Gas prices in the Northeast have climbed due to rising

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 14 cents to $4.08 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

That price is 3 cents lower than the national average but $1.14 more than it was in Rhode Island a year ago.

ising oil prices and continued tensions in the Middle East

, the agency said.

Oil prices rose

roughly 2% on Monday as tankers still find the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed. That’s keeping crude stuck in the Middle East and away from customers worldwide, including crude produced by Iran that’s being blockaded by the U.S. Navy.

Iran has offered to reopen the strait if the United States ends its blockade, while proposing that discussions on the larger question of its nuclear program would come in a later phase. But President Donald Trump seems unlikely to accept the offer, which was passed to the American negotiators by Pakistan.

Over the weekend, Trump told U.S. envoys not to go to Pakistan, which has been playing a crucial mediating role. By saying the Iranians could call Washington with any proposal, Trump appeared to signal he’s content to try to continue to squeeze Iran with the blockade.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude to be delivered in June climbed 2.2% to $107.60. Brent to be delivered in July, which is where more of the trading is happening in the oil market, rose 2.3% to $101.38 per barrel.

Brent prices were at only roughly $70 per barrel before the war and have briefly shot above $119 a couple times when fears about the war have hit their heights.

“Because the price of oil makes up more than half of the price we pay at the pump, gas prices continue to be heavily impacted by the latest swings in oil prices,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “With refineries selling the more expensive summer-blend gasoline and the busiest driving season ahead of us, those factors may contribute to additional upward pressure on gas prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.74 per gallon, premium gas averages $5.15 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $5.68 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded is up 9 cents at $4.04 per gallon. That price is 7 cents less than the national average but $1.08 higher than it was a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.60 per gallon, premium gas averages $5 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $5.80 per gallon

.

Gas prices in the Northeast have climbed due to rMaterial from The Associated Press was used in this report.