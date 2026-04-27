R.I., Mass. gas prices soar past $4 per gallon

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THE AVERAGE weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 14 cents to $4.08 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 14 cents to $4.08 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.  That price is 3 cents lower than the national average but $1.14 more than it was in Rhode Island a year ago.  Gas prices in the Northeast have climbed due to rising

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