R.I., Mass. gas prices stay level despite surge in oil

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.73 per gallon, same as last week and 10 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast on Monday.

Northeast gas prices have managed to hold steady despite a recent surge in crude oil prices alongside robust gasoline demand ahead of the Labor Day holiday, the agency said. Meanwhile, prices are above $4 per gallon in nine western states and are nearing $4 across the Midwest as a result of decreased gasoline production with refineries undergoing seasonal and unplanned maintenance.

“Pump prices in New England appear to be defying the odds at the moment, despite the surge in the cost of oil,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast senior spokesperson. “Rising oil prices, higher demand and tighter supply could push pump prices higher at least until hurricane season is over.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.31 per gallon, while premium gas averaged $4.68 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.35 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas also stayed the same at $3.74 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $3.81 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.25 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.59 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.41 per gallon.