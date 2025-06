Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 30th.

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 9 cents to $3.07 per gallon. That price is 15 cents lower than the national average and 32 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. Northeast pump prices are surging in response to escalating conflict

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 9 cents to $3.07 per gallon. That price is 15 cents lower than the national average and 32 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Northeast pump prices are surging in response to escalating conflict in the Middle East and steady demand for gasoline as the summer driving season shifts into higher gear, the agency said.

Since the first week of June, oil prices have risen more than $10 a barrel and are now hovering around between $74 and $78 a barrel

–

a price level last seen in January. The increase stems in large part from the fighting that broke out between Israel and Iran beginning on June 13 and intensified over the weekend with the United States launching a series of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“It should come as no surprise to see prices at the pump spike after an escalating geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, but it’s not the only factor driving recent price increases,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Prices were already poised to climb on stronger summer demand and seasonal expectations.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.79 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.17 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.82 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline increased 9 cents from a week ago to $3.08 per gallon. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average and 35 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.64 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.83 per gallon.