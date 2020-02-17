PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline declined 3 cents to $2.46 per gallon, 3 cents above the United States average of $2.43 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The price of gas was 17 cents lower at this time last year at $2.29 per gallon. Prices in the state ranged 71 cents from $2.29 to $3 per gallon.

“Prices locally are already down 11 cents from just the start of the year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “Continued strong supplies and less wintertime demand is a good sign for motorists heading into the second half of February.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.82 per gallon, ranging from $2.61 to $3.09 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.98 per gallon, ranging from $2.81 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.97 per gallon, ranging from $2.71 to $3.17 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas declined 3 cents to $2.44 per gallon, 1 cent above the national average. Prices were 9 cents lower at this time last year.

- Advertisement -

Regular gas prices ranged 86 cents across the state, from $2.19 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.78 per gallon, ranging from $2.49 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.95 per gallon, ranging from $2.69 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.94 per gallon, ranging from $2.69 to $3.29 per gallon.