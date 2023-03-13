R.I., Mass. gas prices tick upward on switch to summer blend fuel

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has climbed to $3.29 per gallon, 5 cents higher than last week but still 18 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about 5 to 10 cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.89 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.21 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.67 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 2 cents from a week ago, to $3.29 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.35 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.84 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.18 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.74 per gallon.