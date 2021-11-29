R.I., Mass. gas prices unchanged; 3 cents above national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island and Massachusetts remains unchanged from a week ago at $3.42 per gallon, 3 cents above the national average of $3.39 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

“The upward pricing pressure caused by tighter supply and higher demand seems to have abated, and that seems to be stabilizing prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. He added that, “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown prompted by the omicron variant will put downward pressure on oil prices for the long term.”

The average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.08 per gallon one year ago.

• Midgrade gas is averaging $3.76 per gallon.

• Premium gas averages $4 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averages $3.61 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts also remains the same as a week ago, at $3.42 per gallon.

• Midgrade gas averaged $3.69 per gallon.

• Premium gas averaged $3.92 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averaged $3.58 per gallon.