R.I., Mass. gas prices up 2 cents amid rising oil prices

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.53 per gallon on Monday, 2 cents higher than last week and 6 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Despite another week of lackluster demand, pump prices nationally rose three cents last week to $3.59, AAA said Monday. The primary culprit is a higher oil price, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel.

“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,“ said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.12 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.45 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.17 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 2 cents from last week to $3.57 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $4.53 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.07 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.42 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.14 per gallon.