R.I., Mass. help create Northeast public health coalition

Updated at 1:14 p.m.

RHODE ISLAND and Massachusetts have joined forces with Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York state and New York City to form the The Northeast Public Health Collaborative.

Rhode Island and Massachusetts have joined forces with several other states to form a public health coalition. The Northeast Public Health Collaborative is a voluntary coalition including Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York state and New York City.

