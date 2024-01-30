R.I. median home sale prices rise 6% to $425K in 2023

PROVIDENCE – The median single-family home sale price in Rhode Island in 2023 was $425,000, a 6% increase year over year, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. Sales in the state slowed in that time, totaling 7,409, a decline of 22.5% from 2022. In the fourth quarter, the median sale price of a Rhode Island single-family home sold was $430,000, a 7.5% increase year over year. Sales totaled 1,761, a decline of 16.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022. “Last year was a difficult year for anyone interested in buying a new home,” said Sally Hersey, 2024 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “The extreme shortage of inventory, coupled with high interest rates, left all but the most qualified out of the running in getting to the closing table. Thankfully, declining interest rates toward the end of the year helped mitigate the freefall in sales. As potential sellers get used to the new normal in rates in 2024, we’re hopeful that they will be more at ease about listing their house and using their equity gains to make a move.” Single-family homes listed in 2023 were on the market for an average of 32 days, compared to 31 days in 2022. Single-family homes that sold in Rhode Island in the fourth quarter were on the market for an average of 32 days, compared to the 35 days in the fourth quarter of 2022. Condominium sales in the state totaled 1,685 in 2023, a decline from 2,152 year over year. The median price of a condo sold rose 11.6% year over year, to $357,000. Condominium sales in the fourth quarter totaled 399, a decline from 469 year over year. The median price of a condo sold rose 10.9% year over year, to $365,000. The median price of a multifamily home sold in Rhode Island in 2023 rose 11.9% year over year, to $470,000. Sales activity fell 28.2% from one year prior to 1,461. Multifamily home sales in the fourth quarter rose 15.2% year over year to $485,000. Sales activity fell 4.25% from one year prior to a total 383.