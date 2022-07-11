R.I. medical device company showcases spinal implant at national meeting

BRISTOL – Lenoss Medical, a Bristol-based medical device company, showcased its spinal fracture treatment on the national stage in June.

The company’s OsteoPearl implant, a cement-less device made with bone, was on display at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston last month.

The OsteoPearl offers a natural, nontoxic repair for spinal vertebrae fractures, which are often treated with a liquid acrylic cement that can leak into the body, causing serious health risks, said Dom Messerli, CEO and president Lenoss Medical.

“By eliminating the need for traditional, liquid acrylic cement and utilizing the natural properties of bone, we believe we will elevate the standard of care to the next level by allowing the fractures to heal physiologically,” Messerli said. “Physicians will now be able to choose a biological alternative, which will enable them to eliminate the current challenges and risks associated with the use of liquid cements.”

The OsteoPearl was on display from June 12-14 at the SIR meeting and featured in a workshop on advanced interventional pain management.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.