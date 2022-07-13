R.I. medical device innovators raise $500K

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island pediatricians recently closed on $500,000 in funding for a medical device intended to make lumbar punctures less distressing for infants.

The procedure, which involves inserting a thin needle into the lower back to collect spinal fluid for testing, typically requires medical staff to hold an infant in place. But this method can reduce precision and require more than one attempt, causing additional distress for the baby.

To make the procedure easier for doctors and more comfortable for infants, Rhode Island pediatricians Dr. Brian Alverson and Dr. Ravi D’Cruz founded SMöLTAP, which specializes in a medical device that holds an infant securely in place during a lumbar puncture.

The company has so far raised $500,000 toward technology development, led by investments from the Foundation for the New England Medical Innovation Center, Cherrystone Angel Group and other investor groups.

- Advertisement -

Cherrystone, a Providence-based venture group, also made a recent investment in Jaia Robotics Inc., a Rhode Island aquatic technology company that in June announced it had surpassed $1 million in seed funding.

“We want to help the economy flourish, bring more jobs and bring more companies,” said Ella Hood, managing director at Cherrystone. “We think Rhode Island has a lot of opportunities to grow.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.