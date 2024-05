Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency for 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 2.7% in March, up from 2.5% a year earlier, according to data from CoreLogic Inc. Nationally, the share of delinquent mortgages in March was 2.8% for the third straight month. Overall, 38 states in March saw overall mortgage

Nationally, the share of delinquent mortgages in March was 2.8% for the third straight month.

Overall, 38 states in March saw overall mortgage delinquency rates increase year over year. The state with the largest gain was Louisiana, up by 0.7% points. Three states showed no change in overall delinquency rates year over year.

“The U.S. delinquency rate increased from a year earlier in March, driven by an uptick in early-stage delinquencies,” said Molly Boesel, CoreLogic's principal economist. “Further, the early-stage delinquency rate remained flat from February to March this year, while it typically falls between those months, as many borrowers receive income tax refunds in March. While monthly changes in the early-stage delinquency rate can be volatile, this break from the seasonal trend comes at a time when household budgets are strained by still-high inflation.”

Connecticut, at 3.1%, had the highest mortgage delinquency rate in New England, according to the report, an increase from 2.9% one year prior.

The mortgage delinquency rates for the other New England states, and their noted year-to-year increases, are:

Maine: 2.6%, an increase from 2.5% one year prior

Massachusetts: 2.4%, an increase from 2.2% one year prior

Vermont: 2.2%, an increase from 2.0% one year prior

New Hampshire: 1.9%, an increase from 1.8% one year prior

The serious delinquency rate, or the share of mortgages past due 90 days or more, in Rhode Island was 0.9% in March, a decline from 1% one year prior. The foreclosure rate in March was 0.2%, an increase from 0.3% one year prior.