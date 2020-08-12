R.I. Office of Healthy Aging launches website for seniors, caregivers, adults with disabilities

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of Healthy Aging has launched a web platform to provide a central resource for information for seniors, adults with disabilities and family caregivers.

Part of the state’s digiAGE Collaborative, the website offers tutorials on how to get and stay connected online, as well as games, social networks, community activity schedules and more, OHA announced.

“Having the ability to digitally connect to each other and to information and services is so important today, especially during this pandemic,” said OHA Director Rose Jones. “While many older Rhode Islanders and adults living with disabilities are online, they may not be aware of the vast resources available to them to help enhance their digital literacy and quality of life.”

The site also offers maps on locations of public Wi-Fi spots; grant and loan programs for smart devices; and access to discount internet programs, according to OHA.

The digiAGE website also links to Rhode Island’s Virtual Community Center, created by Age Friendly Rhode Island, offering free activities such as virtual tours, educational courses and fitness classes, as well as live technology help.

The digiAGE Collaborative’s list of partners in the government, nonprofit and business sectors is growing, OHA said, with content continuing to evolve.

Along with the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services, for example, $100,000 in grants was just made available for smart-device use in senior-living facilities to better help residents stay in touch with family and friends. Facilities were able to request up to $3,000 for technology such as tablets and web cams, which also can help residents to access medical care via telehealth, before the application period closed on Aug. 7.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.