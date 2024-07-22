R.I. part of five-state coalition receiving $450M to increase heat pump installations

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is set to receive up to $40 million to launch a program seeking to increase the use of heat pumps in New England, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday. Rhode Island is part of a coalition of five New England states – including Massachusetts and Connecticut – that will share $450

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is set to receive up to $40 million to launch a program seeking to increase the use of heat pumps in New England, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.

Rhode Island is part of a coalition of five New England states – including Massachusetts and Connecticut – that will share $450 million in federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grants from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency. The Ocean State is expecting to receive between $35 million to $40 million through the program known as the New England Heat Pump Accelerator.

State and federal leaders are hoping the program will help heat pumps make up at least 65% of residential heating, cooling and water heating sales by 2030.

Heat pumps are considered a cost-effective and efficient method for home heating and cooling. The electric units use less energy, allowing residents to save money and lower CO2 emissions from natural gas.

“This award will further ensure that all Rhode Islanders, regardless of their housing situation, can benefit from the energy savings and health improvements offered by air-source and ground-source pumps," said acting

.

McKee said the program will help build upon the existing Clean Heat RI program, which is focused on increasing heat pump installations across the state.

“

Today’s announcement is a big climate win for Team Rhode Island and our partnering states,” McKee said in a statement.

R.I. Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos said the program will help low- and moderate-income households and underserved communities.

“Direct investments in underserved communities which spur long-term savings, such as this program, are key to increasing household wealth across Rhode Island,” Matos said.

The program will focus on collaboration among the states and will be made up of three main hubs:

The Market Hub: To boost participation in existing heat pump programs by working with manufacturers, distributors and contractors. The hub will help increase sales, make sure there is enough stock and that heat pumps' technologies suit New England’s climate.

The Innovation Hub: Will focus on helping low- and moderate income homes and disadvantaged communities get heat pumps. In this hub, each state will have two multi-year projects, including strategies for getting heat pumps in multifamily buildings and mobile homes, as well as adapting heat pump technologies to work with specific housing challenges.

The Resource Hub: This will serve as a central hub for distributors, contractors and other stakeholders to access data and educational resources.

The program will be administered by the state’s Office of Energy Resources and funds are available under the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joseph Biden signed in August 2022 to make clean energy more affordable and accessible.