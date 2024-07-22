R.I. part of five-state coalition receiving $450M to increase heat pump installations

RHODE ISLAND is set to receive tens of millions of federal dollars to launch a program seeking to increase the use of heat pumps in New England, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.

Rhode Island is part of a coalition of five New England states – including Massachusetts and Connecticut – that will share $450

