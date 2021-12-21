R.I. pension fund ends FY 21 64% funded

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s pension fund ended fiscal year 2021 with record funding levels and a historic decline in its unfunded liability, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced in a news release.

The 63.9% funding status – representing total assets minus obligations – was the highest level since 2008 and up from 60.5% the prior year, the release stated. The unfunded liability decreased by $408.6 million, the largest decline in a single year ever.

During the fiscal year that ended June 30, the pension system earned a 25.6% investment return, ending with a record high of $10.3 billion in assets.

The state pension system includes 117 municipal plans, 37 of which are fully funded, up from 30 in fiscal 2020. Eighty-one plans were at least 80% funded, up from 76 the year prior.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.