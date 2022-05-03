R.I. Pension Fund ends Q1 with $10.6B in assets

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State Pension Fund ended the first quarter of 2022 with $10.6 billion in assets, continuing to outperform its benchmarks, R.I Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced.

The latest performance results from the state pension fund include 1.64% growth in March, with a 5.04% return on investment in the current fiscal year to date, according to a news release.

The state pension fund has received high marks and recognition for its performance, including by Investment Metrics, which ranked Rhode Island in the 8th percentile among 594 public pension plans nationally in 2021.

Magaziner in a statement credited the state’s strong performance to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.