R.I. pension fund hits record $10.34B

PROVIDENCE – The state pension fund continues to hit new records, reporting an all-time high of $10.34 billion as of July 30, according to a news release from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The latest gains continue a history of record performance based on net of fees, including a $2 billion asset gain in fiscal 2021, the release states.

During July, the pension fund returned 0.48%, continuing to outperform its long-term target based on its annualized returns.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner credited the gains to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.