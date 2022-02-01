R.I. pension fund reaches record assets, best annual return since 2009

PROVIDENCE – The state pension fund finished the calendar year with a record $10.7 billion in assets, continuing its historic performance over the course of 2021, according to a news release from R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s office.

The Rhode Island pension fund achieved an annualized return of 17.27% during the course of 2021 – the highest yearly return since 2009, the release stated. During December 2021 alone, the pension fund grew by 3.04%, outperforming the 2.3% expected growth based on a 60-40 stock-bond portfolio.

Magaziner in a statement credited the performance to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -