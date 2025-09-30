R.I. pension system wins top financial reporting award for 8th straight year

PROVIDENCE – The Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, R.I. Treasurer James A. Diossa announced Sept. 26.

The award is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting granted by the association.

It’s the eighth straight year that Rhode Island’s retirement system has received the award, according to Diossa’s office.

“Thank you to GFO for recognizing the hard work of the ERSRI and Treasury team in ensuring transparency of our reporting system,” Diossa said. “I am proud of our staff for their exceptional work on behalf of ERSRI members and all Rhode Islanders.”

As of June 30, the state’s retirement system managed $12.1 billion in assets, delivering an 8.42% return that exceeded its 7% assumed rate, according to Diossa’s office.

The system serves about 60,000 active and retired members across state and local government sectors, including teachers, police and judges.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional group that supports public finance officials across the U.S. and Canada with training, resources and best practices to promote transparent and effective government financial management.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.